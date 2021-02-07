Big Isle man rescued after falling 700 feet down Mauna Kea

A man in his 20s was rescued uninjured after sliding 700 feet down an icy slope atop Mauna Kea on Saturday night, the Hawaii Fire Department said.

The man was with a group of friends at the summit when he slipped and became separated just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

More than a dozen rescue personnel from HFD along with federal firefighters from the Pokahukloa Training Area responded at 7:58 p.m. and used rope systems to reach the man, who was in the early stages of hypothermia when he was brought back to the summit.

However, after examining him at the scene, the man refused further treatment or transport to a hospital.