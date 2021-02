Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

To some, it might seem daring to envision a greener, brighter future for Hawaii in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic that has highlighted the fragility of our state’s economy.

But the pandemic has allowed us to hit the reset button on the most critical sectors of Hawaii’s economy. Gov. David Ige is pushing for a pivot to technology — a Hawaii 2.0 as lawmakers convene a new legislative session. On a broader level, President Joe Biden’s administration is ushering in a new age for clean energy that will add jobs and help address climate change.

Hawaii is in a position to show the nation what it means to build back better, creating a diversified economy fueled by innovation and clean energy.

So, it’s precisely the time to take stock of the state’s progress on clean transportation, which will play an essential role in redesigning the energy sector. We have accomplished much with the electrification of transportation in Hawaii, which boasts among the highest electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates in the nation at 1.25 EVs per 100 passenger vehicles and a growing network of public charging stations across our state.

Last year, passenger EV registrations in Hawaii increased by 21.3%, while gas cars went down by 3%. EVs are more accessible than ever with used EVs and reasonably priced new models available.

Still, there is much more to accomplish. We can expand the use of emission-free vehicles — and here’s how:

>> Establish clear strategies to achieve state and county clean transportation goals, including switching over light-duty fleets to EVs.

>> Increase access to a diverse network of clean mobility options. Not everyone has to own a passenger EV — we can ride an eBus or an electric bike.

>> Make it easier and more affordable to include EV charging equipment in new buildings.

>> Offer incentives and benefits to EV drivers and first-time purchasers, and provide resources to expand our EV charging network.

>> Adopt utility rates that incentivize EV charging when renewable energy is abundant.

>> Make EVs more accessible to visitors by adding them to rental fleets and increasing public charging at hotels, popular destinations and airports.

Auto giants like General Motors plan to sell only electric vehicles by 2035, while truck manufacturers like Ford will make a plug-in F-150 available this year. Will Hawaii be prepared with a charging infrastructure network to support this transition?

Hawaiian Electric has installed 25 new electric vehicle fast charger stations on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island; Blue Planet Foundation has trained 94 local sales associates through its EV Expert Certification Program; Hawaiʻi Energy has provided rebates for 36 charging stations, and the counties are transitioning their fleets. Over the next decade, the state will need to increase public charging infrastructure by at least 700%, requiring bold initiatives, robust planning and a bias toward action.

At least three dozen pieces of legislation focused on clean transportation and EVs are making their way through the state Legislature.

At the national level, President Biden has announced that the U.S. government would replace the federal fleet of cars, trucks and SUVs with EVs manufactured in America. The state of Hawaii has plans to electrify its fleet through an innovative procurement structure led by the Department of Transportation. County governments are adding electric buses. Rail transit is on the horizon.

These commitments are critical as the U.S., including our island state, works to slow the effects of climate change. Along with the growth of rooftop solar, utility-scale solar and other renewable energy projects, we are on our way to reaching the state’s clean energy goals.

Let’s invest in and build a greener, more resilient economy — together.

Aki Marceau is director of Electrification of Transportation at Hawaiian Electric; Melissa Miyashiro is managing director of Strategy and Policy at Blue Planet Foundation.