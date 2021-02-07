Honolulu Police Commission questions disparities in use of force
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 29
The Honolulu Police Commission has been reviewing HPD policies in connection with calls for law enforcement reforms nationwide, which were amplified after the death of George Floyd and shootings on the mainland. People rallied at the state Capitol last year to protest Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the many others who have lost their lives due to police misconduct.