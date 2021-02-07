comscore Honolulu Police Commission questions disparities in use of force | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Police Commission questions disparities in use of force

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 29 The Honolulu Police Commission has been reviewing HPD policies in connection with calls for law enforcement reforms nationwide, which were amplified after the death of George Floyd and shootings on the mainland. People rallied at the state Capitol last year to protest Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the many others who have lost their lives due to police misconduct.

    The Honolulu Police Commission has been reviewing HPD policies in connection with calls for law enforcement reforms nationwide, which were amplified after the death of George Floyd and shootings on the mainland. People rallied at the state Capitol last year to protest Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the many others who have lost their lives due to police misconduct.

HPD data presented to the commission last week showed Native Hawaiians/Pacific Islanders were involved in 34.5% of the total force incidents and accounted for 38% of arrests in 2019, even though they make up 23% of the population on Oahu, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Read more

