comscore David Shapiro: Aloha Stadium development risks becoming a giveaway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Aloha Stadium development risks becoming a giveaway

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After endless grief over the proposed public-private partnership for Honolulu rail that ultimately brought bids far beyond the city’s budget, the Caldwell administration finally asked the obvious question: Why mess with a convoluted private partnership instead of doing a straightforward design-build deal? Read more

Previous Story
Aloha Stadium redevelopment ‘superpower’ bill advances with concerns

Scroll Up