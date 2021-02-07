Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas visitor numbers tumble

The numbers are in and, as expected, the Las Vegas visitor count took it on the noggin in 2020. Following the majestic tally of 42.5 million in 2019, the COVID-19 shutdown chopped the total to just 19 million last year, a decline of 55% and the lowest in 31 years.

The last time it was that low was the year the Mirage opened and kicked off the giant Las Vegas boom that yielded new record totals almost every year thereafter, including the all-time record of nearly 43 million in 2016.

Chiefs favored: The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The game total opened at 57.5 and has settled at 56. It’s estimated that 23 million Americans will bet a total of $4.3 billion on the game, both down from last year due to pandemic restrictions that figure to impede betting activity.

Garth reschedules: Perhaps the third time is the charm. Garth Brooks was originally scheduled to christen Allegiant Stadium as a concert venue on Aug. 22 of last year, but that didn’t happen. The show was rescheduled for Feb. 27 of this year and has been re-rescheduled for July 10. All 65,000 tickets, which sold out in a little more than an hour, will be honored at the show this summer, if it happens.

Buffalo stampede: A Las Vegas man hit a $900,000 jackpot at Ellis Island last week playing a progressive Buffalo slot machine. It was the second big Buffalo hit for the casino that popped a $750,000 jackpot in 2017.

Question: What’s the betting line on the time it will take to sing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The National Anthem proposition bet has become a Super Bowl fixture. This year’s line on the length of time it will take Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan to sing the Anthem is 1:59.

They’re the first duet to perform at the game since Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville in Super Bowl 40, when they finished in 2:09. You can’t bet this “prop” in Las Vegas sports books; it’s put up in offshore books only.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.