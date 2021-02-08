More than 30 Honolulu firefighters respond to Kaneohe blaze

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a blaze that broke out at a residential building in Kaneohe.

Nine units with more than 30 firefighters responded to a fire at Mountain View Terrace, 46-270 Kahuhipa St. shortly before 9:50 a.m. today. Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 10:20 a.m.

Acting Honolulu Fire spokesman Carl Otsuka said a bystander who helped extinguish the fire suffered smoke inhalation.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the bystander described to be a man in his late 40s and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.