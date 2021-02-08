More than 30 Honolulu firefighters respond to Kaneohe blaze

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a blaze that broke out at a residential building in Kaneohe.
Nine units with more than 30 firefighters responded to a fire at Mountain View Terrace, 46-270 Kahuhipa St. shortly before 9:50 a.m. today. Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 10:20 a.m.
Acting Honolulu Fire spokesman Carl Otsuka said a bystander who helped extinguish the fire suffered smoke inhalation.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the bystander described to be a man in his late 40s and took him in serious condition to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.