New York Philharmonic launches on-demand streaming service

NEW YORK >> The New York Philharmonic launched an on-demand video and audio streaming service today called NYPhil+ that is available for $50 annually or $4.99 monthly.
Initial selections include David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State” and Julia Wolfe’s “Fire in My Mouth,” both with music director Jaap van Zweden, and a new concert featuring conductor David Robertson and pianist Emanuel Ax.
Selections include five decades of “Live From Lincoln Center” PBS telecasts and Facebook broadcasts.
There are no initial selections involving Leonard Bernstein, the Philharmonic’s music director from 1958-69.
New programs will be added in future months.
The Philharmonic stopped large-scale live concerts last March because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
