Column: Collaboration, consensus the keys to navigating UH’s future
- By Christian Fern, Karla Hayashi and David Duffy
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Christian Fern is executive director of the University of Hawaii Professional Association (UHPA).
Karla Hayashi is an English professor at University of Hawaii-Hilo and chairs the UHPA negotiating committee.
-
David Duffy is a botany professor at University of Hawaii-Manoa and UHPA negotiating committee member.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree