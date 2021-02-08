Off the News: 40 productive years of CrimeStoppers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With some brazen crimes in the news lately, help do your part. If you see something, say something: Call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or click on honolulucrimestoppers.org. Read more

It takes a village, on so many fronts, to foster a civil society. For 40 years, CrimeStoppers Honolulu has plugged away to do its part, enlisting the community at large to help nab crime suspects.

This month, the nonprofit celebrates its 40th anniversary: decades of anonymous tips that led to 3,000-plus arrests, helped close nearly 8,500 cases and recover more than $4.5 million in property. It’s paid about $380,000 to residents for their anonymous tips.

Case votes no, then yes, on budget

Hawaii U.S. Rep. Ed Case was one of only two Democrats to vote against the House version of a budget resolution that would pave the way for a sorely needed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

But he supported the Senate version, saying that “background discussion” since the earlier vote recognized the concern that emergency COVID assistance not be slowed by other unrelated, divisive issues during the budget reconciliation process.

“My goal remains up to $1.9 trillion in fast-targeted COVID emergency assistance,” he said. “The bottom line is that I decided to take a chance on this revised process rather than oppose it further.”