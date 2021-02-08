comscore ‘Golf ball’ radar helps plug gap in Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Golf ball’ radar helps plug gap in Pacific

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Sea-Based X-Band Radar, shown floating off Ford Island, returned to Pearl Harbor Sept. 10.

    The Sea-Based X-Band Radar, shown floating off Ford Island, returned to Pearl Harbor Sept. 10.

  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / 2013 The Sea-Based X-band Radar transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. It has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades while in port at Pearl Harbor, with repair contracts that allowed money to go back into the community and provided jobs for Oahu workers, according to a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokeswoman.

    The Sea-Based X-band Radar transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. It has undergone millions of dollars in upgrades while in port at Pearl Harbor, with repair contracts that allowed money to go back into the community and provided jobs for Oahu workers, according to a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command spokeswoman.

The one-of-a-kind “SBX” radar, built on a former oil rig, measures more than 280 feet from its keel to the top of the radar dome, is 240 feet wide and 390 feet long, and displaces nearly 50,000 tons when ballasted. Read more

