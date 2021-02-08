Hawaii reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 75 additional infections statewide on Sunday

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

State Department of Health officials Sunday reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 75 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 418 fatalities and 26,468 cases.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths.

The state’s official corona­virus-related death toll includes 335 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus­-related death toll was more than 463,000 today, and the total number of infections is approaching 27 million; both figures are by far the highest in the world.

Sunday’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 52 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, seven on the Big Island and two residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released Sunday reflect the new infection cases reported to the department Friday.

Health officials counted 4,696 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.5% statewide positivity rate. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The number of coronavirus tests administered in Hawaii since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1 million as of today’s tally, totalling 1,002,019, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,749 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today by state health officials.

Oahu moved to the less restrictive Tier 2 of Honolulu’s four-tier economic recovery plan Oct. 22. To gauge whether Honolulu will move to a different tier, the city takes a “weekly assessment” of two key COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday. To move to Tier 3 from Tier 2, the seven-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays. Also, the seven-day average positivity rate must be below 2.5% on those two Wednesdays.

Sunday’s seven-day average case count for Oahu was 60, and the seven­-day average positivity rate was 2.4%.