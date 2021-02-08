Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific women’s hoops wins 30th straight Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ally Bates added 17 points for the Sharks (5-0, 4-0 PacWest), while Amy Baum chipped in 15 points to help HPU to the weekend sweep of the Vulcans. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Olivia West scored 26 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 3 Hawaii Pacific outscored Hawaii Hilo 42-17 in the second half for a 73-64 victory in a PacWest women’s basketball game on Sunday at The Shark Tank. Ally Bates added 17 points for the Sharks (5-0, 4-0 PacWest), while Amy Baum chipped in 15 points to help HPU to the weekend sweep of the Vulcans. Kim Schmelz led the Vulcans (2-4, 2-4) with 18 points. HPU hosts Chaminade on Tuesday at The Shark Tank, tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. UHH hosts Chaminade on Feb. 20. UH Hilo sweeps Chaminade Sasa Vuksanovic paced Hawaii Hilo with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Vulcans beat Hawaii Pacific 71-62 on Sunday at The Shark Tank. The Vulcans (5-1, 5-1) won their third in a row as Vuksanovic recorded his fifth double-double of the season. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 16 points and 10 rebounds Lachlan Viney paced the Sharks (0-4, 0-4) with 23 points. UHH next plays on Feb. 20 in a home game against Chaminade. HPU hosts Chaminade on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Previous Story Scoreboard Next Story Scoreboard