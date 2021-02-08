Hawaii Pacific women’s hoops wins 30th straight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ally Bates added 17 points for the Sharks (5-0, 4-0 PacWest), while Amy Baum chipped in 15 points to help HPU to the weekend sweep of the Vulcans.

Olivia West scored 26 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 3 Hawaii Pacific outscored Hawaii Hilo 42-17 in the second half for a 73-64 victory in a PacWest women’s basketball game on Sunday at The Shark Tank.

Kim Schmelz led the Vulcans (2-4, 2-4) with 18 points.

HPU hosts Chaminade on Tuesday at The Shark Tank, tipoff set for 4:30 p.m. UHH hosts Chaminade on Feb. 20.

UH Hilo sweeps Chaminade

Sasa Vuksanovic paced Hawaii Hilo with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Vulcans beat Hawaii Pacific 71-62 on Sunday at The Shark Tank.

The Vulcans (5-1, 5-1) won their third in a row as Vuksanovic recorded his fifth double-double of the season. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 16 points and 10 rebounds

Lachlan Viney paced the Sharks (0-4, 0-4) with 23 points.

UHH next plays on Feb. 20 in a home game against Chaminade. HPU hosts Chaminade on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.