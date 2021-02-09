Flood advisory in effect for Big Isle as chilly overnight temps continue for Hawaiian islands

The fast-moving cold front from the west has brought heavy rains to Hawaii island this morning, bringing with them a chance of thunderstorms, and prompting a flood advisory through this afternoon.

The flood advisory for Hawaii island was extended from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today.

At 11:41 a.m., radar indicated that the heavy showers over the Hamakua Coast had diminished. However, over 3 inches of rain have fallen in some areas this morning, officials said, and ponding of water continues, especially in low-lying areas.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honokaa, Paauilo, Kukuihaele, Ookala, Waipio Valley, Laupahoehoe, Waimanu Valley and Pololu Valley.

The cold front, which approached the isles from the west, made its way down the island chain overnight and is now focused on Hawaii island.

Today’s forecast is locally breezy and cool for the smaller isles, with a few light showers and highs from 73 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight dip once again into the low 60s — and mid-50s for some areas along the coast and lower inland.

North to northeast winds are expected at 15 to 25 mph today and tonight.

A high surf advisory also remains in effect for the north and west shores of isles from Kauai County to Molokai and north shores of Maui through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected along north shores, and 10 to 14 feet along west shores.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian waters also remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

Temperatures at higher elevations of Haleakala on Maui have dropped, bringing freezing rain and snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the summits of Haleakala, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 p.m. today.

Up to an inch of snow is expected at Haleakala, and up to 3 inches for the Big Isle summits. Gusts up there are also expected at speeds of up to 35 mph.

Travel to the summits should be avoided due to icy roadways.

Cool, northerly winds are filling in over Kauai, Oahu and parts of Maui County behind the front, and will eventually spread to Hawaii island.

Moderate trades are expected to return Wednesday and remain through Friday.