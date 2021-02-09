Hawaii Health Department and state officials warn of increase in COVID-19 vaccination scams

The Hawaii Department of Health and other state agencies are warning of an alarming increase in various types of COVID-19 vaccination scams across the nation that Hawaii kupuna and residents may fall victim to.

Many scammers are sending phone and text messages, demanding individuals call back to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in exchange for money. They say the vaccine is only available for a limited time to create a false sense of urgency.

In a recent call from Jamaica to a Hawaii resident, for instance, the caller falsely claimed the vaccine would be available for only three months for $1,000.

Hawaii residents should disregard these calls and texts.

“All COVID-19 vaccinations are free,” said Health Department Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “At no time should anyone pay for the vaccine. Everyone, including kupuna, will eventually have an opportunity to receive their vaccine.”

Norma Kop, director of SMP Hawaii, which assists beneficiaries, their families and caregivers in preventing, detecting and reporting health care fraud and abuse, urged residents to remain vigilant.

“We encourage residents to refrain from responding to communication from an unknown number, email or unfamiliar location to protect themselves from bogus COVID-19 vaccine offers, especially those asking to verify one’s personal information, such as Medicare or Medicaid numbers, to receive health care benefits.”

SMP Hawaii offered the following tips and reminders regarding COVID-19 vaccinations:

>> No one can pay to “jump ahead of the line” and receive earlier access to vaccination.

>> No one calling from the state Health Department or its trusted partners concerning the COVID-19 vaccination will ask you for a Social Security, bank account, credit card number or related personal information.

>> Legitimate authorities do not ask for payment in exchange for the vaccine. If this happens, just hang up.

>> Hawaii residents should always safeguard their personal information, health care-related numbers, financial information and related identifiers.

To voice a concern or file a complaint, contact SMP Hawaii at info@smphawaii.org or 586-7281. Neighbor island residents may call 1-800-296-9422.

Visit smphawaii.org to learn more about ways to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse, or to volunteer. The latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaii is available at HawaiiCOVID19.com.