The Electric Kitchen: Whip up a tasty celebration for Chinese New Year

Friday is Chinese New Year, so celebrate the Year of the Ox by exploring Chinatown. Within a three-block radius, you’ll find dozens of mom-and-pop shops where you can buy fresh seafood, chicken, meats and vegetables, as well as Asian ingredients you won’t see in your neighborhood grocery store. Find freshly made noodles at Yat Tung Chow Noodle Factory on King Street and Chinese sweets at Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery on Maunakea Street, plus much more.

This week, try one of these Chinese dishes to welcome the new year.

SHRIMP CAKES

1 pound shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined

1 small carrot, cut in half crosswise, then lengthwise

5 water chestnuts, minced

1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 teaspoons Chinese cooking wine (find in Asian aisle)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

2 teaspoons oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Lightly “smash” shrimp with side of knife and coarsely chop. Do not mince pieces too small.

Blanch carrots in boiling water about 2 minutes, until lightly softened. Drain and finely dice.

In large bowl, combine shrimp, carrot, chestnuts, cilantro, ginger, wine, salt, pepper, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sugar and cornstarch. Mix well until mixture is sticky.

Heat large nonstick or cast-iron frying pan over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil; reduce heat to medium. Scoop a large spoonful of shrimp mixture and use another spoon to form a ball. Drop balls into pan and press into a patty. (To avoid sticking, brush spoons with oil.) Fry each side 3 minutes, until golden brown. Add remaining oil if needed. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 200 calories, 12 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 160 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 20 g protein.

GON LO MEIN

1 pound fresh chow mein noodles, cooked

1-1/2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups sliced chop suey mix (green beans, carrots and broccoli)

1-1/2 tablespoons low-sodium shoyu

1 egg, scrambled and cooked into a thin omelet, then sliced into 1/4-inch strips

4 stalks green onions, chopped

In large bowl, add noodles, oyster sauce and sesame oil; mix well and set aside.

In wok or skillet, heat vegetable oil on medium-high. Stir-fry vegetables and add shoyu.

Add noodles and combine well with vegetables; heat well.

To serve, place noodles on platter, then garnish with egg and green onions. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 280 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 1,000 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 10 g protein.

BRAISED MUSHROOMS WITH BABY BOK CHOY

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon low-sodium shoyu

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon Chinese cooking wine

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced ginger

14 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked in water overnight, excess liquid removed, stems trimmed

Salt, to taste

6 medium heads baby bok choy, trimmed and cut in half through stem, then blanched

1 teaspoon cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water, for slurry

In small bowl, combine broth, oyster sauce, shoyu, sugar, sesame oil and cooking wine. Stir to combine; set aside.

In wok or large skillet, heat vegetable oil on high. Add garlic and ginger; stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms and stir-fry 1 minute. Add salt to taste. Add chicken broth mixture and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer, flipping mushrooms every 15 minutes, until mushrooms are tender, a total of 30 to 45 minutes.

Place bok choy on serving platter, arranging in a single layer with leaves pointed toward center; set aside.

When mushrooms are cooked, add cornstarch slurry and cook uncovered until sauce is thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Arrange mushrooms over bok choy, then pour sauce over veggies. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 100 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 3 g protein.

