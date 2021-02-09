comscore Local Moco: Do your own dumplings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Local Moco

Local Moco: Do your own dumplings

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:08 p.m.

Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum restaurant in the Royal Hawaiian Center, offers this recipe for its shrimp and chive dumplings as a Lunar New Year project you can do at home. Read more

