Local Moco: Do your own dumplings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum restaurant in the Royal Hawaiian Center, offers this recipe for its shrimp and chive dumplings as a Lunar New Year project you can do at home. Read more

Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum restaurant in the Royal Hawaiian Center, offers this recipe for its shrimp and chive dumplings as a Lunar New Year project you can do at home.

The wrappers use wheat starch, key to their translucence. Find it in Asian markets or order online.

STEAMED SHRIMP DUMPLINGS WITH CHIVES

>> Filling:

1/2 ounce (5 to 6) dried shiitake mushrooms

1/2 pound shrimp­, peeled, deveined and finely chopped

1 cup minced garlic chives, chives or scallions

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon canola oil

2 teaspoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon cornstarch

>> Wrappers:

1 cup wheat starch

1/2 cup cornstarch, plus more for dusting

1 cup boiling water

>> To make filling: In a small bowl, soak mushrooms in boiling water 30 minutes, until tender. Drain well and finely chop (you should have 1/3 cup).

In a medium bowl, mix mushrooms with remaining filling ingredients. Let stand 10 minutes (or refrigerate overnight).

>> To make dough for wrappers: In a large bowl, stir wheat starch and cornstarch in boiling water until dough comes together; let cool slightly. Lightly dust work surface with cornstarch and turn dough onto surface. Knead until smooth, about 2 minutes. Wrap dough in plastic and let rest 15 minutes at room temperature.

Cut dough into 2 pieces. Roll each piece into a 1-inch-thick log (12 inches long) and cut each log into 12 equal slices.

Dust rolling pin with cornstarch. Roll out each piece of dough to a 3-1/2-inch round. Place on cornstarch-dusted baking sheet; keep covered with plastic wrap.

Spoon 1 tablespoon filling in center of each wrapper. Fold dough over filling to form a half-moon; pleat to seal completely.

Line a steamer basket with parchment and lightly grease with oil. Fill with half the dumplings. Set basket over boiling water. Steam dumplings until wrappers are transparent and filling is firm, 8 to 10 minutes. Repeat with rest of dumplings. Makes 2 dozen.

Nutritional information unavailable.