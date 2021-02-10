Missing fisherman on Kauai found dead in car

A missing Lihue fisherman was found dead today below the pier at Ahukini Landing, Kauai police said.

Don Jeffries III was found at around 11 a.m. in a vehicle in the parking lot. Fishing equipment and keys were found nearby on the pier, with no one in the area, police said.

Firefighters, including a rescue crew, Air 1, a dive team, an engine company and a battalion chief, as well as the Ocean Safety Bureau East Roving Patrol Unit responded to the scene and searched the area where his last location was believed to have been.

Kauai police responded and closed the parking lot while the search took place.

Ocean Safety lifeguards and fire personnel discovered his body shortly afterwards, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffries was taken to Wilcox Medical Center.

There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.