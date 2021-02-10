comscore Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. lifts dividend to 34 cents a share | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. lifts dividend to 34 cents a share

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 8:54 p.m.

The dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 25. HEI will report its quarterly and full-year financial results Tuesday. Read more

