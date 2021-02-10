Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. lifts dividend to 34 cents a share

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 25. HEI will report its quarterly and full-year financial results Tuesday. Read more

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. said Tuesday it is increasing its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 34 cents a share. The dividend would be equivalent to an annual yield of 4%, based on HEI’s closing price Tuesday of $33.98.

The dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 25. HEI will report its quarterly and full-year financial results Tuesday.

Twitter boosts increase in users, revenue

Twitter posted solid results for the last three months of 2020, capping what CEO Jack Dorsey called “an extraordinary year” for the platform. New users signed on in large numbers to follow the world’s events in real time despite the challenges of election misinformation and intensifying calls to ban former President Donald Trump.

The San Francisco-based company earned $222.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the October-December period. That’s up 87% from $118.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 28% to $1.29 billion from $1 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Twitter had 192 million daily users, on average, in the third quarter, up 27% year-over-year. By comparison, Facebook had 1.84 billion daily users on average in December, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Twitter does not disclose monthly user figures.