comscore University of Hawaii athletics looks to reduce expenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii athletics looks to reduce expenses

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Coaches salaries and benefits, which add up to approximately $8.5 million per year, are one of the department’s biggest expenses and increased by $1 million alone between fiscal 2018 and ’19. Read more

Previous Story
MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline

Scroll Up