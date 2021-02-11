Police open arson case after Molotov cocktail thrown at Mililani Mauka home

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation involving an early morning fire at a home in Mililani Mauka today.

The fire occurred just before 2:55 a.m. at a residence on Lahui Street.

Police said an unknown suspect threw at least one Molotov cocktail-type device at the home, causing minor damage to the structure.

Several occupants managed to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Police indicated some of the occupants were uncooperative with responding officers.

There are no arrests at this time.