$1M bail set for Maui man charged with stabbing wife

Bail was set at $1 million for a 40-year-old Wailuku man charged with second-degree attempted murder after reportedly stabbing his wife multiple times.

Maui police said the attack happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday after “an argument over personal issues.” When officers arrived at the Wailuku residence, they found a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds throughout her body and the victim’s husband, Ricardo “Rico” Tavares, with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds.

Both were transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Upon his release from the hospital, Tavares was taken into police custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.