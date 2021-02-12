Honolulu police arrest man in connection with robbery, burglary cases in Kahala, Kakaako

Honolulu police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with separate burglary and robbery cases in the Kakaako area and in Kahala.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by the Honolulu Police Department, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. His bail was set to $300,000.

According to HPD, on Feb. 3 two suspects on motorcycles entered a property at Waterfront Plaza and threatened a security guard with a handgun and took his property. Then, using physical force and a hammer, they broke through the glass door of the Opal Fields jewelry store and took several items before fleeing.

Prior to that, HPD reported that two suspects on Nov. 9 broke into a Kahala residence just before 11 p.m. They tied and bound a victim, searched the residence and took property before fleeing.

One of the suspects was positively identified for both incidents, HPD said.

HPD is still looking for the other suspect.