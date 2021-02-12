Honolulu police searching for missing 18-month-old girl and her father

The Honolulu Police Department is looking for an 18-month-old girl who has been missing for about two weeks and was last seen with her father, who is also missing.

Kytana Ancog was last seen on Jan. 31 when she was dropped off to be with her father, Travis Rodrigues, at his Kaulainahee Place residence in the Aiea area. Neither have been heard from or seen since then.

Ancog is Filipino, Japanese and Caucasian, 40 pound and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodrigues, 40, also goes by Travis Heffelinger and is Caucasian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 127 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. Rodrigues is known to frequent the Aiea, Pearl City, Kalihi and Waipahu areas, according to Crimestoppers.