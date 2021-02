Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The developers of a planned medical complex at Koa Ridge said a hospital with 24-hour emergency care will be part of the project.

Last week the project’s leading partners, The Queen’s Health Systems and the owner of Wahiawa General Hospital, did not say that a hospital with an emergency room was still in the long-delayed plan, which originally called for replacing Wahiawa General with a new hospital at Koa Ridge.

Closing Wahiawa General is not part of the modified plan.

The revised plan includes reducing the size of the envisioned health care campus to 16.5 acres from 28 acres at the 576-acre Koa Ridge community, which is master-planned by developer Castle &Cooke Hawaii, between Waipio and Mililani.

Wahiawa General’s prior plan at Koa Ridge included an acute-care hospital with more than 100 beds, an emergency room, a skilled- nursing facility with 100 to 150 beds, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

But financial challenges over many years for the nonprofit led Wahiawa General to search for help to develop medical facilities at Koa Ridge, where planning dates back to the mid-1990s and construction began in 2017.

Under the new arrangement, Queen’s will build and operate the medical facilities at Koa Ridge. The parent of Wahiawa General lined up much of the financing from a private-equity partner for what is estimated to be a more than $200 million project.

Queen’s, which also is a nonprofit, projects that construction of the medical campus could begin in two years or so.