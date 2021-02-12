On the Move: Derek Lau

>> Hawaii Realtors has appointed its new president and board of directors; Derek Lau has been announced as its 2021 president. Lau has nearly two decades of full-time experience in the real estate industry, currently serving as president and principal broker at Real Estate Specialists. He is a Certified International Property Specialist and a Certified Residential Specialist, a designation given to the top 3% of Realtors in the U.S. He also has eight years of experience as a software design engineer and worked as a consultant for a top Honolulu firm. The elected board includes Kelly Libe­ratore as president-elect, Kalama Kim as first vice president, Rachel Bill Phillips as secretary and Julie Meier as treasurer.

