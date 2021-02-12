On the Move: Derek Lau

>> Hawaii Realtors has appointed its new president and board of directors; Derek Lau has been announced as its 2021 president. Lau has nearly two decades of full-time experience in the real estate industry, currently serving as president and principal broker at Real Estate Specialists. He is a Certified International Property Specialist and a Certified Residential Specialist, a designation given to the top 3% of Realtors in the U.S. He also has eight years of experience as a software design engineer and worked as a consultant for a top Honolulu firm. The elected board includes Kelly Liberatore as president-elect, Kalama Kim as first vice president, Rachel Bill Phillips as secretary and Julie Meier as treasurer.
Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.