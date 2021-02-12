comscore Proud Boys Hawaii founder to be arraigned today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proud Boys Hawaii founder to be arraigned today

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • COURTESY DEPT. OF JUSTICE Nicholas R. Ochs, 34, of Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, of Burleson, Texas, were each charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, theft of federal government, destruction of federal government and three counts of unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

An arraignment was to be held today at the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia for Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nicholas R. Ochs and a suspected accomplice from Texas indicted with conspiring to disrupt Congress’ certification proceedings of the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more

