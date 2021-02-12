Proud Boys Hawaii founder to be arraigned today

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY DEPT. OF JUSTICE
Nicholas R. Ochs, 34, of Honolulu, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, of Burleson, Texas, were each charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, theft of federal government, destruction of federal government and three counts of unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.