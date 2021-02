Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Power points will be on display when the UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii basketball teams meet tonight and Saturday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Power points will be on display when the UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii basketball teams meet tonight and Saturday in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Both teams bring winning streaks — the Gauchos’ eight in a row and the Rainbow Warriors’ three — entering this key Big West series. Both feature energetic point guards.

Devearl Ramsey and JaQuori McClaughlin are the conductors of the Gauchos’ double-point offense. Ramsey is the national leader in assists-to-turnover ratio at 5.27. Ramsey has turned over the ball once every 39 minutes. McLaughlin, who is 18th nationally in assists-to-turnovers (3.22), is averaging 16.6 points on 52% shooting, including 41.1% from behind the arc.

“JaQuori McClaughlin is one of the best guards in our league,” UH assistant coach Jabari Trotter said. “His ability to shoot and pass, he’s taken it to another level, for sure.”

The ’Bows counter with a point-guard trifecta of JoVon McClanahan, Noel Coleman and Biwali Bayles. McClanahan was limited in fall training while recovering from an injury but is now fully healthy. As a starter the past four games, McClanahan has expanded his game from scorer (23.5-point average in his lone season at Sheridan College) to facilitator. In the first half against Cal Poly last week, McClanahan had seven assists and no turnovers.

“You forget his Division I career is 10 games,” UH head coach Eran Ganot said of McClanahan, who transferred from Sheridan this past summer. “He’s kind of checked boxes progressively. First, defending better. Now what he’s going through is facilitating at a better level. I think the shot is going to come, and that will make us that much better.”

Coleman, who transferred from San Diego, has regained his shooting form after being sidelined because of a dental issue. Biwali Bayles, a freshman from Australia, has emerged as an aggressive defender and confident ball-handler.

“All the point guards are close to each other,” McClanahan said.

Ganot has been able to play two point guards in the same lineup. With Justin Webster helping to bring up the ball, and Junior Madut sliding from the wing to the two, the ’Bows can go with a guard-dominant lineup to create more defensive pressure and traps. The UH guards’ drive-and-kicks open the way for forward Casdon Jardine on the perimeter and James Jean-Marie anywhere in the half court. Jardine is the Big West’s most accurate 3-point shooter (55.6%), and Jean-Marie averages 0.7 points per minute.

“We only have 11 guys,” McClanahan said. “Everybody has to chip in. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the game, not in the game, people have to be talking on the bench and encouraging people. And being positive on and off the court. … We literally need everybody.”

The Gauchos also rely on more than their point guards. Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 forward, averages 8.3 rebounds per game. Sow scored 30 points against UH last year. “He’s doing well,” UCSB coach Joe Pasternack said of Sow. “He’s had four straight double-doubles until last weekend. He’s a solid player who’s really accepted his role and done a nice job defending and rebounding and scoring when necessary.”

Ajari Sanni, a reserve guard, is the Gauchos’ second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game. Robinson Idehen is a reserve post who averages 0.3 rebounds per minute.

The Gauchos also have received a boost from the transfer portal. Seven Gauchos began their college careers at other Division I schools, including McLaughlin (Oregon State), Ramsey (Nevada) and Miles Norris (Oregon).

“I think they’re very grateful about the opportunity they have (at UCSB) and really bought in,” Pasternack said.

—

Big West men’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena

UC Santa Barbara (12-3, 6-2 BWC) vs. Hawaii (7-5, 5-5)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports