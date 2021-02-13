comscore Rainbow Wahine rally to reach .500 with win at UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine rally to reach .500 with win at UC Santa Barbara

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sophomore Kasey Neubert and freshman Daejah Phillips scored 19 points each as Hawaii rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit for a 72-62 win over UC Santa Barbara on Friday night. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up