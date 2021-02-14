Navy sailor from Hawaii dies of COVID-19 complications

The Navy said a 42-year-old sailor from Hawaii died of coronavirus-related complications on Friday.

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo was assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

“Orcullo was admitted to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital on Jan. 17 where he tested positive for COVID-19. Orcullo was subsequently transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Jan. 29, where he was being treated in the ICU at the time of death,” the Navy said in a release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Petty Officer Orcullo during this extremely difficult time,” the service said.

The Navy reported in 2012 that a Marcglenn Orcullo, a native of the Philippines, became a U.S. citizen while serving on the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan.

“I’ve been working towards obtaining citizenship for a few months,” Orcullo said at the time. “I wanted to gain citizenship so my family and I could feel stable and know we had a place in America, and I decided that enlisting in the United States Navy would help speed up the process.”

The Navy previously said Orcullo lived in Aiea.