Structure fire at Moose McGillycuddy Pub and Cafe extinguished

Honolulu firefighters have extinguished a structure fire at Moose McGillycuddy Pub and Cafe on Lewers Street in Waikiki this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 7 p.m. and extinguished it around 7:30 p.m.

The fire closed Lewers Street from Kalakaua Avenue to Kuhio Avenue, causing traffic along Kalakaua Avenue.

Eleven companies and 43 personnel fought the fire, which is under investigation.

HFD did not reply to inquiries about injuries or evacuations caused by the fire.