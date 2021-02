Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Protect local ag with cargo inspections

Every effort toward conservation or food sustainability is negated when only a fraction of incoming cargo gets even a cursory glance by the few inspectors in a system that considers protection too expensive.

A relentless march of invasive coqui frogs, rhino beetles, white flies, fire ants and plant diseases turn flower farms, banana fields, forests and yards into cemeteries for once-productive plants, while the local store, garden shop, and lei stand have a bounty of imports, all with proper paperwork and no inspection.

Rather than unemployment and stimulus checks, assemble a force to work under our existing inspectors in a system that actually protects the islands.

Importers and consumers would bear the cost, and yes, a Christmas tree or Florida orange might cost a bit more because each one is inspected, but local oranges might have a chance.

Safeguard the islands, foster local systems, acknowledge the real cost of global trade.

Puakea Nogelmeier

Kalihi Valley

‘Free, open, safe’ internet dangerous

Ask the thousands of women and children, victims of pedophiles and pornographers how open, free and safe the internet is (“Oppose bill that would stifle online speech,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 9).

Ask the thousands of young people who have been bullied, harassed, blackmailed and cancelled through social media platforms how open, free and safe the internet is.

Ask the families and elders who have been hacked, scammed and fleeced out of their money just how open, free and safe the internet is.

Ask me how this country got to Jan. 6 and tell me how open, free and safe the internet is!

Andrea W. Bell

Kailua

Transgender people need health coverage

As a transgender individual, I support House Bill 285. This bill would help prevent health insurance companies from discriminating against and denying vital services that trans people like me desperately need.

Far too often trans folks are told by insurance companies that our care is “not medically necessary,” while these companies refuse to acknowledge the mounds of evidence showing otherwise. This typical response from the insurance companies results in people having to forego receiving the care they need, figure out how to finance it on their own, and almost always serves to create significant anxiety and depression. It makes me feel like I am not seen as valid and supported, or that my life and happiness are worth anything to the world.

Shame on these health insurance companies for opposing this legislation. I hope anyone with a bit of empathy will support this bill.

Bree Connors

Nuuanu

If we need gambling, start with lottery

There are so many vices attached to gambling that the people of this state have rejected it for decades.

Now it seems our Legislature wants to jam it down our throats once again, causing an increase in crimes of every nature. We always seem to be chasing this bunny rabbit we never catch.

Why not keep it simple and start it small, if we have to. What about the lottery? No buildings are needed and there are no real added expenses to chase. Even criminals know there’s very little overhead in comparison.

We need to stop spending money we don’t have, and give the freedom of spending to those who do. Property taxes is no answer because there we tax the few to support the many.

What’s next, I wonder?

Annette Gardner

Waipahu

Lotteries work in many other states

Arguments against legal gambling in Hawaii include graft, organized crime and a host of other reasons. These all dissolve if gambling is limited to a state-supported lottery. This low-hanging fruit has been ignored for too long.

State lotteries generate a much higher percentage of revenue for the state than any other form of gambling, without all the disadvantages. Considering the amount of money Hawaii residents currently spend on different forms of gambling, with no benefit to the state, it boggles one’s mind why we haven’t yet implemented a lottery.

Ron Kienitz

Kailua

Protect beaches for local residents

The latest news reports indicate pressing issues related to shoreline and beach erosion (“Hawaii’s Land Board cracks down on illegal seawalls,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23).

The only reason we’re facing this problem is overdevelopment right on the ocean’s edge. As a result, the residents have fewer places to go. It seems the state’s efforts and money are spent on protecting wealthy landowners’ interests and little attention is paid to the plight of the locals, who have been deprived of the access and resources that we have traditionally depended upon.

It’s not too late to restore the shore and move structures of all types inland.

Eric Phillips

Kapahulu

