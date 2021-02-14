comscore UC Santa Barbara denies University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UC Santa Barbara denies University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Junior Madut shoots a 3-point basket over UC Santa Barbara guard Brandon Cyrus during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Junior Madut shoots a 3-point basket over UC Santa Barbara guard Brandon Cyrus during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Biwali Bayles drove to the basket ahead of UC Santa Barbara guard Ajare Sanni, left, during the first half of Saturday’s Big West game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard Biwali Bayles drove to the basket ahead of UC Santa Barbara guard Ajare Sanni, left, during the first half of Saturday’s Big West game at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The University of Hawaii basketball team ran out of time — and offensive ammunition — in Saturday’s 81-74 overtime loss to UC Santa Barbara in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 14, 2021

Scroll Up