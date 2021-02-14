UC Santa Barbara denies University of Hawaii basketball team in overtime

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team ran out of time — and offensive ammunition — in Saturday’s 81-74 overtime loss to UC Santa Barbara in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The amplified artificial “crowd” in the fan-less arena was at full volume as the Rainbow Warriors surged from a 15-point deficit in the second half to force the extra stanza.

But the Gauchos scored 13 of the first 18 points of the extra period to seize control.

“I feel for our guys right now,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “I feel horrible about the loss.”

In sweeping this two-game series, the Gauchos claimed their 10th in a row while maintaining their lead in the Big West standings. The Gauchos are 14-3 overall and 8-2 in league play. The ’Bows fell to 7-7 and 5-7.

It appeared the Gauchos were ready to shift to cruise control after forcing three UH turnovers in the first minute of the second half and then using an active inside attack to build a 46-31 lead with 15:20 to play.

But the ’Bows, who committed 14 turnovers in the first 21 minutes, had only four more giveaways the rest of the way. They also were able to find their aim (51.9% shooting after the intermission) and draw fouls.

“It was fight or flight,” said UH forward Casdon Jardine, who scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, and induced eight UCSB fouls. “We decided to fight. We’re not a team that’s just going to go down and take a loss.”

The ’Bows closed to 60-57 when Jardine hit one of two free throws with 2 minutes to play in regulation.

Soon after, UCSB’s Destin Barnes was fouled, but he missed the one-and-one free throw. UH grabbed the rebound, pushed the ball up court and fed Junior Madut at the top of the key. Sensing both teams were in need of a break, Ganot opted not to call a timeout. Madut then drained a 3 to tie it at 60 with 1:53 left in regulation.

UCSB guard JaQuori McLaughlin then was fouled. But McClaughlin, who entered the series successful on 91.7% of his free throws, also missed the one-and-one.

On the ensuing UH possession, Jardine drove the right lane and put up 3-foot banker to make it 62-60 with 1:01 left.

The Gauchos tied it when Miles Norris slipped away from a defender and dunked with 34.4 seconds remaining.

The ’Bows failed to take the lead when Madut’s shot from the left corner failed to touch the rim as the shot clock illuminated. Madut did manage to steal the ball at half-court, but his desperation heave was off the mark, forcing overtime.

The Gauchos struck first in the extra period, with McLaughlin sinking a 3 from the right wing.

After Jardine’s jumper off a spin move lipped out, Norris was fouled. Norris’ two free throws made it 67-62 with 3:46 to play.

“We had a minute-and-a-half stretch at the start of overtime that put us in a hole,” Jardine said. “It was tough to climb out in a short time.”

While the ’Bows managed to hit 15 of 22 free throws after the first half, Ganot said, “it’s misleading because we missed some front ends. I’m glad we got to the free-throw line.”

For the second night in a row, the Gauchos controlled the low post, scoring 46 points in the paint. UH had 24 paint points.

“We didn’t finish around the rim in both games,” Ganot said, “and we left a lot of points at the free-throw line.”

In what has become an all-too-familiar trend, the ’Bows broke out to an early lead and then dissolved into an offensive drought.

This time, the ’Bows went up, 24-23, when Justin Hemsley was fouled on a dunk attempt and then converted both free throws. But that lead was written in smoke. The Gauchos responded with a 13-0 run to go up, 36-24, with 3:26 remaining in the first half. After the Gauchos tallied the 11th point of that surge, the ’Bows summoned Jardine, who had been on the bench for five minutes after picking up his second foul. Jardine ended the drought with 3 from the right wing, his third trey of the first half.