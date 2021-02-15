2 charged in case of missing 18-month-old girl

The father of missing toddler Kytana Ancog was charged with second-degree murder, Honolulu police said this afternoon.

Travis Rodrigues, 40, remains in custody with his bail set at $2 million.

Also in custody, police said, is Scott Michael Carter, 48, who was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. His bail was set at $1 million.

The 18-month-old girl was last seen Jan. 31 at her father’s Aiea home. Rodrigues was arrested Saturday after the girl was reported missing.

Carter was arrested Saturday night originally on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

Kytana’s ailing mother had dropped the girl off at Rodrigues’ Aiea home, and an ongoing ongoing HPD investigation found “foul play was involved” in the missing-person case.