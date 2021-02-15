Man, 31, suffers serious injuries after fall at Spitting Cave

A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries after falling 20 to 30 feet off a ledge at Spitting Cave this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS treated and transported the man to a hospital in serious condition at about 12:30 p.m. today.

The man reportedly fell about 20 to 30 feet from a higher ledge onto another ledge below at Spitting Cave, a popular but deadly spot in East Oahu.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials in past years have urged the public to refrain from jumping into the ocean at these types of isolated cliffs and spots.

No further details were immediately available.