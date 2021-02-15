comscore Pedestrian, 57, dies after being struck near Heeia Pier in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pedestrian, 57, dies after being struck near Heeia Pier in Kaneohe

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

A 57-year-old man is dead following a pedestrian accident in Kaneohe today.

The man died after he was struck around 12:30 p.m. along Kamehameha Highway near Heeia Pier.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died, officials said.

An investigation into the incident continues.

