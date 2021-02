Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Trump’s pathetic attempt to cling to power is a stark reminder that we should always be vigilant to anyone who has autocratic ambitions and disdain for our democracy. Read more

Dec. 7, 1941, always will be remembered as the date of infamy, with an enemy coming from afar to attack our shores. Jan. 6, 2021, will be forever remembered as the day our nation’s Capitol was attacked by an enemy within.

It will be forever remembered as former President Donald Trump’s final desperate act, the ugliest of his misdeeds, to overturn the presidential election results by inciting a deadly mob to storm our nation’s Capitol, the heart and soul of our country.

It was audacious and shameful, and no one would ever imagine that our own president would commit such a brazen act to his own people. But after four tumultuous years of lies and corruption it should not have come as any surprise.

Trump’s pathetic attempt to cling to power is a stark reminder that we should always be vigilant to anyone who has autocratic ambitions and disdain for our democracy.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

Democrats, Republicans must come together

Americans stand united in condemning any leader who tries to harm us. Donald Trump and some other Republicans have spent years trying to divide us and their lies led to a deadly attack on our democracy.

Republicans must come together with Democrats to complete the impeachment process, hold any elected leaders who have done us harm to account, and address the challenges we face. This is how we move forward together, assured that our leaders govern in our name and deliver what our families need, from pandemic relief to vaccine distribution.

Together we can make this a country where liberty and justice are for all.

Lani Twomey

Kailua

Name Waimanalo seawall after Obama

I can only applaud the bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang requiring the State Historic Preservation Division to honor Barack Obama by placing historical markers on nine sites identified with the former president during his time in Hawaii (“Bill would place historical markers at 9 sites to honor Barack Obama,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 10).

But I would like to add another site to the list: the seawall on the beachfront property that Obama’s pal Marty Nesbitt is developing in Waimanalo. Even though a seawall is not permitted under the environmental laws designed to protect our beaches, I think it is a fitting tribute to the former president, because it shows exactly how much he cares about Hawaii.

Edward D. Lasky

Hawaii Kai

Be more selective in sites to honor Obama

I agree with state Sen. Stanley Chang that Oahu should honor significant sites in the life of former President Barack Obama (“Bill would place historical markers at 9 sites to honor Barack Obama,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 10).

However, nine sites are overkill. We don’t need to rename a beach where he swam, bought shave ice, or had a part-time job. Perhaps a historical marker at his original boyhood home and a statue at Punahou School? Or renaming McKinley High School after Obama? I’d sure like to see a local hero’s name on that school rather than the president who overthrew our monarchy.

David Livingston

Chinatown

Mauna Kea telescopes essential to discovery

There have been several letters to the editor recently in support of the Thirty Meter Telescope. One reader noted Gov. David Ige’s desire to promote technology to expand our economy, yet has done nothing to allow TMT to proceed. Another reader noted that by not proceeding, we are endangering Hawaii’s position as a world leader in astronomical research.

A recent MidWeek cover featured astronomer Andrea Ghez, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for her discovery of the role of a supermassive black hole in the evolution of the Milky Way. She credits this discovery to the W.M. Keck observatory on Mauna Kea.

A recent editorial discussed proposed changes in governance of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve, noting the possibility of science coexisting with Native Hawaiian culture (“Mixed messages on Mauna Kea,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 7). However the editorial notes that protesters have no intention of allowing TMT to be built.

The observatories on Mauna Kea honor the ancient people of Hawaii by continuing their exploration of the stars. Mauna Kea is Hawaii’s gift to astronomy. The observatories are an important contribution to science and to our state.

Frank Oliva

Kailua

Old stadiums hold precious memories

The old Honolulu Stadium, better known as the Termite Palace, was located in Moiliili and held about 25,000 fans. In that era, just about everyone looked forward to the Turkey Day doubleheader with the top four high school football teams. Other memories are of the Hawaii Islanders, World Football League, Pineapple Bowl, Hula Bowl and stock car racing.

The visiting Brooklyn Dodgers played an exhibition game to a sellout local crowd. I really wished the local politicians kept it open in that same location. Our local high school football teams would have that benefit today.

Now we have the Aloha Stadium. Memories of University of Hawaii football with coaches Dick Tomey, Bob Wagner and June Jones, who all brought exciting home football games to nearly 40,000 fans in this 50,000-seat stadium. Who can forget the annual NFL Pro Bowl games, and many other memories?

Unfortunately, our local politicians want to tear down Aloha Stadium and replace it with a new, smaller stadium because it needed immediate repairs. Despite the cost, repair it. But don’t tear it down.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter