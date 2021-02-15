Editorial: America needs unity to thrive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shortly after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, President Joe Biden began reshaping the nation’s highest office, which has been changed by President Donald Trump in ways both dramatic and far-reaching.

A comparison of their inauguration addresses offers a glimpse of their dissimilar approaches to the role of president. Much of Biden’s speech focused on the value of preserving democracy and forging forward with a fresh embrace of unity. Four years ago, Trump’s predominant themes included “America First” rhetoric, asserting that Washington had failed the rest of America, and patriotism.

In the aftermath of Trump’s one term, the nation is grappling with the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in massive health care challenges along with massive job losses and business closures. Also, we face daunting environment threats, racial justice issues and a bewildering brand of political extremism that resulted in the U.S. Capitol being overrun by a mob violently opposed to certification of Biden’s victory.

Even so, on this Presidents Day we remain grateful we live in a country that has continued to effectively transfer power from one chief executive to the next for more than two centuries, which really is something worth celebrating. Although shaken by the Jan. 6 assault on the “People’s House,” it’s heartening that Congress swiftly reconvened to conclude the electoral vote count.

Instead of offering up a long, dark list of the nation’s problems in his inaugural speech, Biden called for a lowering of temperature by way of taking care to treat one another with dignity and respect. In his opening words, he described the day as one of “history and hope.”

It was a welcome tone — especially needed in this time of crisis of pandemic and political turmoil. A cool-headed and empathetic approach to problem- solving will surely help the nation move forward.

Reflecting on challenges throughout the nation’s history, Biden said: “Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our ‘better angels’ have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now. History, faith and reason show the way, the way of unity.”

Biden’s call for unity is now facing criticism as he presses Congress to pass another economic relief package. Senate Republicans in a chamber now split 50-50 between political parties, have balked at the proposal’s $1.9 trillion price tag, and a group of senators offered a competing proposal — with about two-thirds less funding.

In this case, the urgent need for this level of COVID-19 relief funding — especially in hard-hit places like Hawaii, which has had the nation’s highest unemployment rate in recent months — is for millions of Americans the difference between homes or homelessness, health or sickness, life or death.

Biden and Congress must press on, as funding is necessary for a wide range of essentials: reopening schools, aid to state and local governments, vaccine testing and equipment, grants and loans to businesses, and direct payments of $1,400 to especially struggling Americans.

Even as congressional debate roils, the president is right to continue reaching out to both political parties, as he did in a meeting Friday with a bipartisan set of mayors and governors in the Oval Office.

At the close of his inaugural address, Biden said: “Together, we shall write an American story of hope, not fear. Of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness.” This new story, which holds potential to guide and inspire, should start with a shared focus on recovering from pandemic fallout, which transcends politics.