Kauai flash flood watch starts tonight as cold front approaches Hawaii

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Kauai County, effective from 6 p.m. today through Thursday afternoon as a front approaches from the northwest, bringing the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight.

The front is also expected to reach Oahu, with lesser impacts, but nevertheless bringing the possibility of heavy rain.

A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, and the public should be prepared to take action.

A high surf advisory has also been extended for the west facing shores of Hawaii island, with surf of 6 to 9 feet expected to continue this afternoon before lowering below advisory levels at 6 p.m. today.

Today’s forecast for Kauai, Oahu and Maui County includes partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and highs from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible for Kauai and Oahu tonight, with lows in the 60s to low 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible for Hawaii island Wednesday afternoon.

Variable winds of 15 mph today shift to the northeast by Wednesday, picking up to 20 mph.

Forecasters also say that “lingering moisture from the front” will keep wet trade wind weather around the entire state for the second half of the week.

While the current west-northwest swell will lower tonight, a new, moderate-sized northwest swell is expected to peak Wednesday through Thursday.

Surf on north shores is expected to rise from 8 to 12 feet today to 9 to 13 feet Wednesday, while surf on west shores is expected to remain at 6 to 9 feet today and Wednesday.

Surf on south and east facing shores remains stable, at 1 to 3 feet and 2 to 4 feet today and Wednesday, respectively.

Wet windward weather is expected to remain heading into the weekend, forecasters said, before tapering off on Sunday.