comscore The Weekly Eater: Han No Daidokoro offers refined yakiniku experience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Han No Daidokoro offers refined yakiniku experience

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.
  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER At Han No Daidokoro, cuts of Miyazaki A5 wagyu, Oregon washu and mushrooms are ready to hit the grill.

    NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    At Han No Daidokoro, cuts of Miyazaki A5 wagyu, Oregon washu and mushrooms are ready to hit the grill.

The yakiniku experience in Hawaii has always been about generous slabs of meat, and lots of it. Newly open Han No Daidokoro takes a different approach, showing the evolution of yakiniku. Read more

Previous Story
Give gau a second shot at life

Scroll Up