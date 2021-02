Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention” is so true in the kitchen. A few years ago, Frances Rocha of Kahului needed to use up some salami and cream cheese. Since she also had apricot-pineapple jam, she mixed the jam into the cream cheese, spread it on the salami and voila! Her family and friends loved her invented pupu.

The combination works very well — the sweetness of the jam and the creaminess of the cheese complement the saltiness of the salami. You can use any jam you have on hand.

At a party, these small roll-ups are the perfect walk-by-and-pick-up pupu.

Sometimes Rocha adds chopped green onions or chives in the cheese mixture for color. At other times, she adds a bit of hot sauce.

At 89, Rocha still enjoys cooking for her husband, Leroy; children Frank, Toni, Diane and Lori; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Her advice for cooking: “Play around with ingredients. Invent things.”

SALAMI CREAM CHEESE PUPU

4 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon apricot-pineapple jam (substitute pineapple, apricot, orange marmalade or any other jam)

4 ounces sliced salami (about 20 slices)

Toothpicks

Chopped green onions or chives for color, hot sauce for heat (optional)

Soften cream cheese at room temperature for at least an hour.

In a bowl, mix cream cheese with jam until blended evenly. Put about 1/2 teaspoon of the mixture in a line across the center of the salami. Roll salami and secure it with a toothpick.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat. Makes about 20 rolled-up sticks.

Approximate nutritional information, per salami-cream cheese slice: 45 calories, 3.5 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 2 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.