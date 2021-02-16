University of Hawaii offers new creative outlet

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JANUARY 29
Sharla Hanaoka, director of the creative media program at West Oahu, shows the new film school building’s specially coated windows that reflect a rainbow of colors.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JANUARY 29
Chris Lee, top, relaxes in front of the new film school building at University of Hawaii West Oahu. Behind him is a movie screen with a lawn for screenings. Lee is founder and director of the Academy for Creative Media System at the University of Hawaii.