University of Hawaii offers new creative outlet

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:29 p.m.
  Sharla Hanaoka, director of the creative media program at West Oahu, shows the new film school building's specially coated windows that reflect a rainbow of colors.

    Sharla Hanaoka, director of the creative media program at West Oahu, shows the new film school building’s specially coated windows that reflect a rainbow of colors.

  Chris Lee, top, relaxes in front of the new film school building at University of Hawaii West Oahu. Behind him is a movie screen with a lawn for screenings. Lee is founder and director of the Academy for Creative Media System at the University of Hawaii.

    Chris Lee, top, relaxes in front of the new film school building at University of Hawaii West Oahu. Behind him is a movie screen with a lawn for screenings. Lee is founder and director of the Academy for Creative Media System at the University of Hawaii.

Today creative media is the fastest-growing major on campus, with Native Hawaiians making up 28% of the student body in its ACM program. Read more

