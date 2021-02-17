comscore Woman, 40, arrested after allegedly hitting boyfriend with metal rod in Makiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 40, arrested after allegedly hitting boyfriend with metal rod in Makiki

  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with a metal rod in Makiki Tuesday.

The alleged assault occurred at Cartwright Field at about 2:45 p.m. Police said the victim, 37, sustained a small laceration to his head.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault.

