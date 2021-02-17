Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Stiffer fines for fireworks scofflaws Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Without easier enforcement, lots of folks will consider higher fines as an acceptable risk. That’s what they’ve done for the last decade, anyway. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Lawmakers are considering a few House bills — House Bill 1245, 1246 and 508 — aimed at fireworks scofflaws. The first would simplify processing violations by allowing police to issue tickets, similar to traffic tickets. The other two would stiffen the cash penalties. But the first would require funds to update systems, and not much of that is floating around. And without easier enforcement, lots of folks will consider higher fines as an acceptable risk. That’s what they’ve done for the last decade, anyway. Saving the Kamehameha butterfly Sadly, the endemic Kamehameha butterfly, which bears a resemblance to the larger Monarch butterfly, is a species in decline in much of its historical range. Kudos to a state-nonprofit partnership that’s working to pinpoint predator culprits — suspects include birds and ants — that are apparently dining on caterpillars. The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the environmental group Kupu are tracking the caterpillars in a protected restoration area, using cameras and video recorders. If the detective work leads to a protective fix, this native butterfly — the state’s official insect — could reemerge as a welcome fixture in the islands. Previous Story Letters: Ed Case pretending on ‘bipartisanship’; Mayor should lead by example, wear a mask; TMT offers significant scientific, financial value