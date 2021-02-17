comscore Higher expenses, loan provision push HEI’s income down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Higher expenses, loan provision push HEI’s income down

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

The parent company of the state’s largest utility reported Tuesday that its earnings fell to $50.5 million, or 46 cents a share, from $66.3 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii lawmakers eye stiffer penalties for illegal fireworks

Scroll Up