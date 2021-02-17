comscore University of Hawaii divers begin MPSF title defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii divers begin MPSF title defense

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Sophomore Daphne Wils topped the women’s 3-meter dive for the second year in a row, while freshman Mason Williams picked up gold in the men’s 1-meter event, his second first-place finish in his pandemic-shortened debut season. Read more

Previous Story
Spurs have 4 players positive, Atlanta has All-Star concerns

Scroll Up