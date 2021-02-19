Flood advisory in place for Kauai, rainy weekend in store for rest of isles

10:30 a.m. UPDATE

The National Weather Service has extended the flood advisory for the island of Kauai to 2 p.m. today.

At 10:22 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers repeatedly developing over the mountains of Kauai, with additional showers approaching from the east. Officials say more than 2 inches of rain has fallen in just the past few hours, and water levels are elevated in streams and rivers.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 2 p.m. if flooding persists, officials said.

EARLIER TODAY

A flood advisory has been issued for the entire island of Kauai, effective through 11 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service says radar at 8 a.m. detected waves of heavy rain moving rapidly westward across the island of Kauai.

While the showers are not expected to remain over a particular area for a long period of time, repeated downpours will lead to low visibility, ponding of water on roadways, and rising waters in streams and rivers.

The public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding. They should also be aware that rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions — and not attempt to cross fast-flowing or rising water by vehicle or foot.

A flash flood watch is no longer in place, but forecasters say an upper trough may trigger locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across parts of the state today.

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy, with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms for the western isles, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, with lows dipping to 67 to 72 degrees.

Breezy to locally windy trades are expected to continue today and through the weekend at 15 to 20 mph.

A wet weekend is in store with the current tradewind pattern, which forecasters expect to bring clouds and showers, mostly over windward areas. A gradual drying trend is expected later in the weekend.

Surf remains below advisory levels on all shores — 5 to 7 feet for north shores and 3 to 5 for west shores today, which lower to 3 to 5 feet and 2 to 4 feet respectively, on Saturday.

Surf on east shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Saturday, while a small boost is expected for south shores, which rise from flat to 2 feet today to 1 to 3 feet Saturday.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters through 6 p.m. Saturday.