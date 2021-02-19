Safe Travels Hawaii pre-testing range temporarily extended to four days due to storms

Due to ongoing storm events across the nation, the state of Hawaii will temporarily be accepting valid negative COVID-19 test results prior to travel within a timeframe of four instead of three days until this Sunday.

The exception to the Safe Travels program went into effect on Thursday, and will be available through Sunday, and will apply to all travelers arriving during this four-day period, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Under the Safe Travels program, travelers are strongly advised to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test from a trusted testing and travel partner prior to the final leg of their trip to Hawaii to bypass a mandatory, 10-day quarantine.

Without this exception, any trans-Pacific travelers arriving without a confirmed negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine. The exception from now through Sunday accepts negative test results within 96 hours of departure.

The following criteria still apply:

>> Tests must be from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner

>> Tests must be the correct type; and

>> Results must have been received prior to boarding.

All travelers must have a negative test result before beginning the final leg of their trip, according to program rules. The negative test result must be uploaded onto the Safe Travels platform prior to departure or printed out prior to departure, or a hard copy must be in hand when arriving in Hawaii.

Anyone without a negative test result prior to departure must quarantine upon arrival.

More details are available at hawaiicovid19.com/travel.