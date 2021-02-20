2 men injured in Chinatown stabbing

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated two injured men in Chinatown, one with stab wounds and the other with head wounds.
A 57-year-old man had wounds to his head, apparently from being hit with an unknown object, according to an EMS report. He was in stable condition.
A 55-year-old man was apparently stabbed in the upper extremities, and was in serious condition.
EMS responded at about 5:07 p.m. today at the corner of Smith and Maunakea streets.
The EMS personnel administered life-saving trauma treatment, according to the report and the two were transported to a hospital.
The Criminal Investigation Division lieutenant said she had no report concerning this incident.
