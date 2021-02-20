Vehicle backs into Nuuanu apartment building and causes gas leak

A vehicle reportedly backed into a Nuuanu apartment building today, damaging the natural gas piping affixed to the outside of the building, causing a gas leak, the fire department said.
The vehicle had left the scene when the Honolulu Fire Deaprtment arrived on scene. HFD responded with 11 personnel after the 10:31 a.m. call at 35 S. Kuakini St.
The fire department transferred responsibility to Hawaii Gas Co. upon its arrival at 10:46 a.m.
