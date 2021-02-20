Campaign asks for gates to Keawaula and Pokai bays to be taken down, but military and state cite COVID restrictions for their closures
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People returned to their vehicles parked along the shoulder of Farrington Highway near the closed gate at Keawaula Bay on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People want the gate at the West side entry to Keawaula (Yokohama) Bay and the Kaena Point hiking trail to be opened. The area remains open to the public, who can walk around the gate, but they have to park along the shoulder of Farrington Highway.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Walk-in public beach access to Pokai Beach, through the Pilila’au Army Recreational Center gate located at the end of Army Street in Waianae, is no longer available. Beachgoers now have to park at Pokai Beach Park and hike to the center area of the beach.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Walk-in public beach access to Pokai Beach, through the Pililaau Army Recreational Center gate at the end of Army Street in Waianae, is no longer available. Beachgoers now have to park at Pokai Beach Park and hike to the center area of the beach. However, civilians are still allowed to dine at the Beach House by 604 restaurant in the recreational area, but must present their ID to military police officers.